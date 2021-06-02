Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €143.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €132.82 ($156.26).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €138.25 ($162.65) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €126.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €56.18 ($66.09) and a 52-week high of €142.00 ($167.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

