Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.08% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,984,000 after buying an additional 118,612 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.27. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

