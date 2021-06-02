Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 75.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after buying an additional 55,524 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.41.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $316.94. 15,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,491. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

