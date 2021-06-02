Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 9,119 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,404 shares of company stock worth $549,136 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,826,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

