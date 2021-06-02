Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 142.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 183,469 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 119.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

FBC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. 2,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,748. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.