Warehouse REIT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 148.64 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 149 ($1.95). The firm has a market cap of £631.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 200,000 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

