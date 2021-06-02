Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $103,554,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $60,781,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

