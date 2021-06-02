Wasatch Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,101 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,382,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $110,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,887,973 shares of company stock valued at $256,092,043. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

