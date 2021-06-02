Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA started coverage on shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

NYSE WDH opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.