Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the April 29th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

