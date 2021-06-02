Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.31 Million

Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report sales of $104.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.67 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $95.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $426.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $454.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $444.92 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $470.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

WRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,370,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 269,733 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. 976,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

