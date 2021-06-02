Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.75 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

WBT opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

