Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.75 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
WBT opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
