Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Raised by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

