Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,890 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 4.4% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $38,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

WFC traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 348,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,150,273. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

