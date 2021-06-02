Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of WIA stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

