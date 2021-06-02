Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

