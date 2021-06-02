Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Down to $6.76

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.36. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 40,780 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.83 million, a P/E ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

