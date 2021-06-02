WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 2,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 26,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at $374,000.

