WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Up 34.4% in May

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the April 29th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $6,740,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 63,272 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 51,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYZD stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11.

