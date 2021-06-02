World Asset Management Inc Has $490,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

UGI stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.62. UGI Co. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

