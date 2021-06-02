World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

