World Asset Management Inc Sells 222 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $214.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.91.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

