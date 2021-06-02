Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) & Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Head to Head Review

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27% Smith & Wesson Brands 9.52% 62.71% 36.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Smith & Wesson Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 79.36 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -22.27 Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.71 -$61.23 million $0.82 26.57

Wrap Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith & Wesson Brands. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wrap Technologies and Smith & Wesson Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 2 3 0 2.60

Wrap Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 127.55%. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus target price of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Wrap Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Wrap Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands. It also provides manufacturing services, which include forging, heat treating, rapid prototyping, tooling, finishing, plating, machining, and custom plastic injection molding to other businesses under the Smith & Wesson and Smith & Wesson Precision Components brands; and sells parts purchased through third parties. The company sells its products to gun enthusiasts, collectors, sportsmen, competitive shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement, security agencies, officers, and military agencies. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. markets its products through independent dealers, retailers, in-store retails, and direct to consumers; print, broadcast, and digital advertising campaigns; social and electronic media; and in-store retail merchandising strategies. The company was formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation and changed its name to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. in June 2020. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

