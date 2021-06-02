Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires 625 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,418. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $263.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

