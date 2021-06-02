Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.3% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

VOT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.33. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

