Wsfs Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.