Wsfs Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

