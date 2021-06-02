Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.95 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.69. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.