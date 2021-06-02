Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Frank A. Holler Sells 11,064 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.