Xensor (XSR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,901.00

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Xensor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xensor has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $84,901.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xensor has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00081995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.01030218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.78 or 0.09559615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00052070 BTC.

About Xensor

Xensor is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 coins. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot . The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Buying and Selling Xensor

