Xponance Inc. Buys 267 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in IAA during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 63,941 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 14.7% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

IAA opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

