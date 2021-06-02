Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 387.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 85.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 183,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

