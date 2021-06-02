Xponance Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

