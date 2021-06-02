Xponance Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $32,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cree by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

