Xponance Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $13,883,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 98,518 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

NYSE OC opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

