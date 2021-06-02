xRhodium Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $632.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00007044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007433 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002828 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004102 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00033191 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00052805 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

