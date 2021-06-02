Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the April 29th total of 12,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth about $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,007,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,208,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YSG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,514. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.76. Yatsen has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

