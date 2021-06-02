YENTEN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $152.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $147,874.03 and $152.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,847.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.34 or 0.07285430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $705.47 or 0.01863990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00498363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00180699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.40 or 0.00746150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.79 or 0.00480338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.30 or 0.00434120 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.