Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 4,200 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. 68,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,231. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.1723 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

