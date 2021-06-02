Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.35.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $405.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,821. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $382.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

