Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $1.10 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.71. 13,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

