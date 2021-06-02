Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $693,000 Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,028. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

IRDM stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. 20,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.23 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

