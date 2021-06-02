Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $1.46 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 1.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $30,833,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,088,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 821,574 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,002,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 170,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,078,373. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -170.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

