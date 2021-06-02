Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $255,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

W traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,995. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.01 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,304,026 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

