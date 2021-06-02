Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Lowers Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,537,376 shares of company stock valued at $357,607,678 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

SQ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.38 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.