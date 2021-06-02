Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. TechTarget makes up about 1.5% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.09% of TechTarget worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,237 shares of company stock worth $6,005,446. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $69.37. 837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,744. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.