Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,420 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $2,937,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

