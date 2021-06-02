YVS.Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111,860.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $111,860.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003355 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 797,753 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

