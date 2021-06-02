Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report $167.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $679.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.43 million to $730.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $708.23 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

NYSE AIRC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $1,158,665 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

