Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $981.06 million to $1.01 billion. Illumina posted sales of $633.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $410.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,189. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.34. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

