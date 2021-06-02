Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65.

In other news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $678,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,189 shares of company stock worth $2,158,359. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

